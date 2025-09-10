Ethan Hawke is making a trip to the 305.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be honored at the Miami-Dade Miami Film Festival GEMS in November by Variety Magazine.

The publication will present Ethan with the Virtuoso Award, recognizing him for his 30-plus years of achievements in film, TV and theater.

The star will also sit down with Variety to discuss all of his upcoming projects, as well as the past roles that led him to where he is today.

Tickets are on sale now.

