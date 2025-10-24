Ethan Hawke’s done it all. But this time, he’s playing a role he’s been waiting to age into. He’s playing George Clooney. Kidding! no… Ethan’s stepping into the shoes of lyrical genius, Lorenz Hart, for the musical drama: “Blue Moon,” which is now in theaters.

Ethan Hawke stars in the movie “Blue Moon,” playing Lorenz Hart, who was known for songs like “My Funny Valentine.” he was a talented songwriter who wrote the perfect melodies, but couldn’t seem to get his life in rhythm.

Ethan Hawke: “I knew how lucky I was the whole time. When you have a character this complex, who’s this smart and wise and self-destructive and silly and stupid.”

The story unfolds the night “Oklahoma!” opened on Broadway — the blockbuster show, his longtime writing partner Richard Rodgers, created without him. Yeah, that one cuts deep.

Andrew Scott: “he possibly doesn’t want to engage with Larry on that evening, but in another way, he does because he invites him over and then, and then, you know, their history can’t help but spill out, and the love and the resentment.”

On top of that, there’s a woman he can’t let go of — but she clearly doesn’t feel the same.

Bobby Cannavale: “I like to think that, like, Eddie woke up that day knowing what his job was gonna be that day. He knew Larry was gonna be there and that he would have to take care of Larry, and he was gonna love doing it.”

“Blue Moon” mixes classic Hollywood charm with a modern edge – full of music, heartbreak, and a touch of old-school glamour.

