Lynn, you and I go together like cheeseburger and fries. It’s a perfect pairing. It’s even better when it’s hot off the grill. Deco’s checking out a new burger spot where they’re “insuring” you the beef is where it’s at.

They may be known for keeping you insured, but this summer, the team behind Estrella Insurance is flipping the script — and the patties.

From Estrella to Star! This SoFlo company is getting into the burger business!

Joey Estrella: “We’re a brand new restaurant featuring 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, the only smash burger restaurant in Miami doing so.”

Star Burger on Eighth Street doesn’t just have the meat.

Joey Estrella: “We’re literally ranch-to-table. There’s no middlemen, it comes directly from our plant in Texas.”

They’re making their beef the star of the show!

Joey Estrella: “We don’t overcomplicate the burgers. We basically add bacon and onions and, really, that’s it.”

The classic Star Burger comes with two patties, cheese, pickles and Star sauce.

The Rancho adds onions and bacon to the mix.

But if you’re looking for something a little more Miami:

Joey Estrella: “This year, we’re proudly gonna be the official burger of the Miami Hurricanes, so as you can see on the menu, we have a Canes burger.”

The Canes burger comes with double patties, an aged cheddar cheese and some pretty unique toppings.

Joey Estrella: “Cat 5 sauce, which is a hearty green-looking sauce and we top it off with some plantain chips.”

It might be 5:00 somewhere but at this place, it’s always burger time. Eat ’em up!

Marcos Dajer: “The food was phenomenal. I mean, I had a double cheese burger. The meat was juicy, the bun was a great compliment, the cheese was melted perfectly. They have nice, thick pickles in the burger, so it’s a nice crunch, a nice flavor. Everything you would want from a burger, it was amazing.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Star Burger

4901 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33134

Website

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