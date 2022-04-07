National Beer Day. It makes you feel extra patriotic, doesn’t it? Thursday marks the special occasion, and we know just the place to take your buds for some suds, and even beer-infused foods, at holiday prices. So let’s come together as Americans!

National Beer Day. Sounds good to me.

Todd Space, EST.33: “You start getting into pairings with food and all the things that can happen, it’s almost more complex than wine sometimes.”

And, at least one restaurant in Miami…

Todd Space: “We’re on the fourth floor of the Brickell City Centre. Sounds like a strange place for a brewery, but that’s where we’re located.”

Is celebrating April 7th like it’s a federal holiday.

Todd Space: “Have a beer, get some wings or go for the full experience of the menu.”

EST.33 serves Asian-fusion barbecue.

Todd Space: “We have this amazing kitchen. We have amazing chefs behind the counter.”

Head brewer Todd Space used to be a biology teacher.

Todd Space: “My wife encouraged me, and she was like, ‘You love craft beer. You should look at doing something with it.'”

Like cooking special menu items with beer, at special prices, through Sunday.

Todd Space: “We’re going to have this mussel dish that’s going to be amazing, and it’s been steeped in our Snowy beer. Snowy is a Belgian wit style. We’re going to have our beer-battered prawns, with our lager, and the third one is our wings, and we’re going to do that with our Brickell Brown.”

And, a beer flight — duh — featuring…

Todd Space: “We’re going to have a sake beer called Tsunami, which is – yeah, I think I’ve said enough already.”

On Thursday, he’ll even be giving tours, every hour, on the hour.

Todd Space: “You’ll go behind the scenes, and I’ll walk you through the entire process of making beer. This is our density meter. It reads the sugar content of the wart. This is a pH meter. it reads our pH.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, but which device reads the alcohol content?”

Todd Space: “Typical.”

Those who aced chemistry class can skip this part.

Sean: “Pour some beer.”

Alex Miranda: “This?”

Sean: “Go for it. Yes, sir.”

Because if you thought eating beer would be like drinking it…

Sean: “You can always add…”

Alex Miranda: “Oh!”

Sean: “There you go.”

Hate to break it to ya.

Sean: “Alcohol cooks out with heat.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, no, no.”

What’s left is just the flavor.

Parnia Mehrsa, customer: “I’ve never tasted anything like this. It was delicious.”

But we’ve got a math problem. Four beers, four prawns, five people.

Alex Miranda: “Look over there!”

Don’t mind if I do.

Alex Miranda: “What?”

FOR MORE INFO:

EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

Brickell City Centre

701 South Miami Ave.

4th Floor

Miami, FL 33131

305-425-9266

est33.us

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.