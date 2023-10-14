(WSVN) - There’s no shortage of spooky movies premiering this Halloween season. We have one more to add to your watch list, starring Eric Roberts. It’s called “Hammer.”

The short film premiered at the Miami Dade College’s Koubek Cultural Arts Center this week.

Deco caught up with the film’s director, Orlando Cicilia III, and hammered out the details, as well as Eric Roberts himself, who spoke about why centers like this are important.

Orlando Cicilia III: “You’re going to see a great movie, a great performance by Eric Roberts, and an overall thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

Eric Roberts: “Art comes last, art is the most precious, art is the most fragile, and art is the most fun. We all need this kind of centers to help find our artists.”

You can catch the gory horror flick, streaming now on hammer-movie.com/watch.

