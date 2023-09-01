Denzel Washington is promising to do some serious damage to his enemies, but in the “Equalizer” movies, Robert McCall is helping good, everyday people.

So, you know, he may be a murderer, but the nice kind, and in this third installment, his tactics are so twisted, he tells Deco, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

“The Equalizer 3” starts off nice enough.

But we should know better, now, shouldn’t we?

Denzel Washington (as Robert McCall): “This is where I’m supposed to be.”

After Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington, finds himself at home in southern Italy, the assassin — for good — discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses.

And, as events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do.

Denzel Washington: “Damage the odd fellow here and there, with various utensils and devices to administer proper damage. When necessary.”

That smile is little too big.

Denzel Washington: “He enjoys it.”

Dakota Fanning co-stars as Emma Collins.

Dakota Fanning: “Emma is really trying to get down to the bottom of who he is, and why he’s there, and why he has her number, and how they’re connected.”

But she has also starred in Denzel’s real life.

Denzel Washington: “She and my daughter both went to school together.”

Dakota Fanning: “One of my closest friends, so I’m always in the loop on what he’s up to.”

Denzel Washington: “They were both at [New York University], so I stayed in touch.”

But they go even further back, to 2004’s “Man on Fire, when she was 10 years old.

Dakota Fanning (as Lupita Ramos): “Have you protected a lot of children before, Mr. Creasy?”

This is kinda funny.

Denzel Washington: “It was weird, you know, ’cause I’m like, yeah, she’s a grown woman. She was bringing it, you know? She knows how to hit the ball back over the net.”

Dakota Fanning: “It’s been a beautiful experience.”

So, how does Part 3 stack up to the first two?

Denzel Washington: “More violent, period. More bloody.”

That was … dark.

Denzel Washington: “It’s pain.”

But let me remind you here: Robert is, like, the good guy. He fights injustice and rights wrongs.

Denzel Washington: “We try to give a glimpse of the possibility of redemption and salvation. He’s laid a lot of men to waste, and there are consequences for that, and he’s dealing with his demons. I think it’s really much more personal.”

And they did shoot this one in Italy, so that’s always good for the soul.

Dakota Fanning: “I think it’s very interesting to see Robert McCall on the Amalfi Coast.”

Denzel Washington: “I love the Italian people, and I love how they love each other, and I learned a lot being here. I mean, I’ve come here for 31 years on vacation.”

He’s even picked up some of the language.

Denzel Washington: “[speaks in Italian]”

Oh. we’re impressed.

Denzel Washington: “You notice how I threw some Italian in there. I probably said it wrong. But, you know.”

“The Equalizer 3” is out in theaters now.

