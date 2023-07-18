Sometimes you feel like you just wanna get away from it all but when a fun vacation’s not possible.

A good TV show you can lose yourself in, is the next best thing! The epic sci-fi series “Foundation” is back!

And the cast is telling Deco, how the show is even bigger than before.

Just a heads up, these interviews were done before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Lee Pace (as Brother Day): “An Empire breathes respect, it requires it for its life. The Foundation is a threat to me.”

Jared Harris (as Hari Seldon): “If there is war…”

Lee Pace (as Brother Day): “Seldon!”

Jared Harris (as Hari Seldon): “We will win.”

There’s a war brewing in the second season of “Foundation”

David S. Goyer: “That’s what season 2 is about, asymmetrical warfare between, you know, this plucky little scientific community at the edge of the galaxy and the big bad Empire.”

Lou Llobell (as Gaal Dornick): “Despair, death, destruction. This is even bigger than the last crisis.”

The cast says that this time around the series is bigger and better.

Jared Harris: “You can’t do something like this without like, living up to sort of big expectations because the bar for the big event storytelling has been raised so high.”

Lou Llobell: “The VFX is all overwhelming when you watch it, and it’s incredible and satisfying and wonderful and brilliant and just kind of like, finishes the whole thing off, in such a beautiful way.”

Jared Harris (as Hari Seldon): “We fight for peace.”

Lee Pace: “I think the show is full of so many thought experiments, little riddles about uh various aspects of our terrestrial life. and the one, the one I kind of get handed is this, this one about inherited power, inherited power in the hands of aggressive men.”

Lee Pace (as Brother Day): “We are taking the planet!”

You can catch “Foundation” on apple tv Plus and once again, the interviews were done before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.