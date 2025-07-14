Imagine “Shark Tank,” but with fewer sharks and a lot more tough love. Marcus Lemonis isn’t just fixing businesses — he’s fixing the whole idea of what a makeover should look like. Fox’s new series “The Fixer” is all about potential over pity. Let’s take a look!

Business expert and investor Marcus Lemonis is flipping the script in Fox’s new series “The Fixer.”

Instead of rescuing sinking companies, he’s putting his own cash into ones that just need a little push.

Marcus Lemonis: “If you are going to start something, you really have to make sure you have the working capital that you need, that you could sustain the losses and that you have the stomach for rejection. Hardest part about starting a business is being told no. The greatest part is proving those people wrong who told you no.”

From coast to coast, small business owners pitch their hearts out and their business plans to Marcus, and that’s when he goes in and picks the ones he wants to support with his own money.

Marcus Lemonis: “I saw everything, from taking garbage and making it into bags to audio visual companies to fitness companies to ice cream companies to everything in between.”

Spoiler alert: Not every pitch ends in confetti and a success story. Some learn the hard way that a cool idea doesn’t mean you’re ready to scale up.

Marcus Lemonis: “The number one thing that I want people to do is to learn what to do and, most importantly, what not to do. And it isn’t just about the money and the math and the process. It’s about really understanding how these folks run their businesses every single day and what the common mistakes are.”

Marcus said the show is a wake-up call for what’s possible when founders commit to discipline, get organized and stop making excuses.

Marcus Lemonis: “If you want to be a big business, you have to start somewhere, and the same mandate, the same discipline and the same philosophy that big businesses have, small businesses should have. No excuses, just business every single day.”

“The Fixer” premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

