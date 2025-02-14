You know the saying, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade? Well, when life throws lemons at Jeremy Piven, he turns them into comedy gold. The actor/comedian is hitting the stage at the Miami Improv in Doral, and he’s keeping it real.

[Ari Gold shoots an executive with a paintball.]

Jeremy Piven (as Ari Gold): “Great. I’m back, and you’re fired.”

Jeremy Piven in HBO’s hit series “Entourage” was epic.

Jeremy Piven: “That’s what’s fascinating with me. I’m kinda of a hybrid comic, in a way that people know me from the 80 movies I’ve done and the three straight Emmys. Who’s counting? Me.”

: “And the Emmy goes to … Jeremy Piven, ‘Entourage.'”

For diehard fans, he’ll forever be Ari Gold.

Jeremy Piven: “I think people think, ‘Oh, there’s Ari Gold. I’m a douchebag because of you, bro.’ We did it. Thank you, sir. My legacy is done. They don’t say that to Bryan Cranston, you know, when they see him. ‘I’m a meth addict because of you, Bryan.'”

Jeremy Piven (as Ari Gold): “I’m going to turn you two into the belle of the ball.”

Jeremy Piven: “‘Buttercream, croc skin, buttercream. What’s below the waist? Mystery meat.’ I do all that on stage, to be honest with you. And what it’s like to work with Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. And have Mike Tyson wander onto the set in Vegas in a Versace store, in the morning, and just start shopping, and he didn’t even notice the set.”

Jeremy Piven (during his standup act): “Everything that I’ve said as Ari Gold, I’ve said to my mother’s face. I swear to you.”

This king of comedy has a heart of gold when it comes to his parents.

Jeremy Piven (during his standup act): “She’s my acting teacher, so I run lines, I don’t do lines with her. I run lines with her, right?”

Jeremy Piven: “My mother passed away last week. Yeah, and it’s – you know, hen you’re a mama’s boy, my mom wasn’t, she wasn’t just … [begins to cry] I feel like I’m sitting down with Oprah right now. She was incredible, and I’m just gonna cry for 45 minutes, so if you want to see me cry like a little bitch, there’s no laughter.”

Jeremy’s taking people on a ride this Valentine’s weekend with his electrifying stand-up inside the Miami Improv.

Jeremy Piven: “The Miami Improv is – this is one of those rare rooms that, like, you know, it feels incredibly intimate, yet there’s about 380 people in here. I can’t get enough of it here. I love it.”

Jeremy Piven (during his standup act): “It’s pretty good.”

Piven and his “Entourage” swagger will be on stage from Friday to Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jeremy Piven

Feb. 14-16, 2025

Miami Improv Comedy Theater

CityPlace Doral

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224

Doral, FL 33122

miamiimprov.com/events/102314

