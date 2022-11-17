There are all sorts of yoga out there, aerial yoga, hot yoga, power yoga. How about yoga on a floating studio?A-k-a Floatga!

The yoga class is held on a boat going through Fort Lauderdale, but once the yoga class is over the real fun begins…

This yoga studio, really floats your boat. It’s called Floatga

Brynlee Kelmanson: “Floatga is a really unique and amazing experience that offers yoga on a floating studio,, aka a boat.Y ou’ll be going with the flow in more ways than one.”

Brynlee Kelmanson: “We’ll float through the river, and we go over to the Fort Lauderdale sand bar and dock there to do the yoga it’s a more easy vinyasas style class, we’ll do more seated poses so it’s not too hard.”

But if you’re daring…

Brynlee Kelmanson: “Maybe some challenging tree poses to have a little fun.”

Being out on the water helps you relax and unwind but when the class is over…

Brynlee Kelmanson: “We turn up the music, have some fun, we have a live DJ and it turns into a big party, have some drinks, we have some really awesome floats, so you can float and drift off and have the best Sunday funday.”

Holly Goldberg: “They put the zen music on and everything starts to calm down, and you get seated in your yoga mat and you just totally transform energies.”

Then right after the yoga class you feel so fulfilled, and you get to celebrate with a few good hours on the water. “

All you need to bring is a towel, your yoga mat, and a swimsuit.

Brynlee Kelmanson: “What I want people to take away from Floatga is to be in tune with your body and mind, meet some cool people, to be out on the water having fun and partying and feeling good inside and out.”

The next Floatga class is this Sunday so don’t miss out.

To book a class, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.