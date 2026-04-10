Pacific Island vibes are coming back to the 305 with Heiva Miami. And this year, they’re making a splash with an extra day and way more food to feast on. From canoe races to hula dance lessons, it’s a weekend packed with culture and fun.

Loosen those hips because Heiva Miami is back!

Andre Sosa: “The meaning of Heiva is this big party where we celebrate life and we celebrate the culture.”

With two days of music, canoe races and ancestral games, like this stone lifting challenge or fruit carrying race — and something new this year.

Andre Sosa: “We’re gonna have performers coming from French Polynesia. Aremiti is a reggae guy coming from Tahiti to perform here.”

Performing and giving hula lessons is a local hula lover.

Emilia Garth: “Hula is storytelling through dance. It’s not just made up, random movements. It’s telling stories of history and love in particular.”

And what’s a celebration without food? Authentic eats will be on deck, like from the island of Tonga.

Emeline Tauki’uvea-Lane: “I’m so excited. My family and I are actually going to have a booth where we’re gonna bring together a few of the island favorites. This is lupulu, traditionally it is cooked underground. Chicken chop suey, it is a heavily Asian-influenced dish. You have vermicelli noodles, I’ve got some chicken in there, some peas, carrots.”

From a Polynesian marketplace to beach wrestling, it’s a complete family event.

Andre Sosa: “You’re gonna have lots of fun here. We have a lot of things for kids, grown ups, food – good food.”

The island vibes will be present at the Miami Marine Stadium on April 18th and 19th, and it’s free. But there is a fee to compete in the paddler race.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Heiva Miami at Miami Marine Stadium

3601 Rickenbacker Cswy

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Website

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