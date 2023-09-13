Cuban food is a must in the 305. And a new spot in Little Havana is mixing up the island taste.

Social 27 Supper Club wants to give the cook in your family a break and see if their menu is as lip-smacking good.

No reason to be anti-social at Social 27.

Because they’re bringing up the foodie tempo.

Justin Scherrer: “We want to have a place where anybody can come. Enjoy, relax, spend some time, eat some good food, listen to some good music. Social 27 is our love letter to Cuba.”

And you can feel the love from the ambiance at this Calle Ocho spot. The murals and decor are all Cuban-inspired.

From drinks to the food, the menu gives you a taste of Havana.

Justin Scherrer: “our croquettas and caviar which is cod croquettes and we top it with a little Kaluga caviar. we have a beautiful tiradito, which we roast like a sofrito. And make it into a sofrito leche tigre. Pork belly chicharron, which is 24-hour roasted pork belly duroc.”

Get your forks ready for the entree because the serving sizes are sharable.

Justin Scherrer: “The parija mixta has three to four different components. It has the Cuban boniato, the 12-ounce ribeye is simply grilled with smoked salt. The Argentinian chorizo is also grilled. The prawns are marinated in a like a sour orange mojo.”

End with a creme brulee so you can boogey.

Justin Scherrer: “We have a beautiful Cuban band. We can pop open those doors. The scene in Social 27, it livens up definitely at dark.”

Majesta Levy: “I love Cuban cuisine. And I felt like the flavors came really well together. The band was awesome. They were very personal. The music was great. And it was a groovy vibe. I loved it.”

You can catch the live band Thursday through Saturday nights.

FOR MORE INFO:

Social 27 Supper Club

2555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

https://www.social27miami.com/

