The holidays don’t just bring fun and toys, they also bring yummy food, especially my favorite dessert. Just in case no one told you, calories don’t count during this season, so you can enjoy some sweet treats from Dessert for Days without feeling guilty … but you may need to hide their cookies from your little elves or Santa if you want them to last until Christmas.

Santa’s not going to have any problem filling out his suit this year with these sweet treats from Desserts for Days.

Vanessa Rivero: “Desserts for Days is a home baking company that my mom and I started where we do custom sugar cookies, hot cocoa bombs, coquito and many other desserts.”

The custom cookies are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Vanessa Rivero: “Cookies are a fun, popular treat for the holidays because you can decorate them yourself, you can order them already decorated, or give them as party favors or gifts.”

Stumped for a gift idea? They have you covered there, too.

Vanessa Rivero: “We have a traditional looking snow globe but filled with decorated sugar cookies, great for gifting.”

You can’t go wrong with some traditional coquito, or some of their fan favorites, cookies and cream and Nutella.

Angel Betencourt: “I like the Nutella-flavored coquito because it’s a nice twist to it. I like that it’s sweet, I like that it’s that hazel-nutty Nutella flavor.”

Don’t forget about Old Saint Nick.

Vanessa Rivero: “This year, why don’t we spice it up and leave him some coquito?”

For the kiddos, they have something even better.

Vanessa Rivero: “Hot cocoa bombs have become super popular, because all you have to do is add hot milk, drop your hot cocoa bomb in and watch the magic happen.”

For more deets on Dessert for Days, go to their Facebook page.





Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.