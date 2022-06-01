Anytime is a good time to update your wardrobe, especially if your supporting a local business. Elspiri is a new local swim and beach brand that has flattering fits and bright styles, and we found the perfect fit at the Gabriel Hotel on South Beach.

Who doesn’t love a little fun in the sun? With Elspiri you won’t just look good, you’ll feel good.

Juanita Carmet: “Elspiri is a women’s contemporary swim and beach wear brand. We’re made here locally in Miami. We cater to women who want to feel confident and comfortable in their swimsuits.”

It’s first launch was inspired by coastal cities like Santorini, Greece.

Juanita Carmet: “The collection that we’re launching with is called Santorini Sunset, this collection is fun and vibrant, and has tons of colorful prints. There’s sexy pieces, there’s pieces that offer more coverage if you want. There’s a lot of versatility in this collection.”

You’ll look and feel like a Greek goddess no matter what your style is.

Juanita Carmet: “The beachwear clothing is made from certified Brazilian cottons and viscose, it’s very light weight, the fabric is very soft against the skin, and can be worn in multiple ways.”

Which makes for great style with tons of comfort.

Juanita Carmet: “A lot of the pieces in the collection can be worn in multiple ways, the tops can be worn as crop tops, the one pieces you can accessorize them, layer them, you can throw on a blazer.”

The one pieces can double as a body suit, and finding the perfect fit is easier than ever.

Juanita Carmet: “What’s great about Elspiri is our approach to design, we design the pieces with adjust-ability so that a woman doesn’t feel like she has to fit her body into the suit, the suit fits her body.”

Deciding which one you want to take home? Well that maybe more of a challenge.

Juanita Carmet: “Miamian’s are going to love the bright colors in this collection, and no matter what pieces they choose to wear they’re going to feel confident and they’re going to be able to wear it anywhere.”

For More Info:

Elspiri

shopelspiri.com

