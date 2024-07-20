This weekend, we give thanks for an item that’s been filling us up with joy our entire lives. That’s right. Yes, siree. This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! You might have to skip a meal or two, though, to make room for the frozen delights that we’ve got in store for you.

The world will come together as one on National Ice Cream Day. Midtown Creamery in Wynwood is already in the spirit.

Andrew Rodriguez: “Every day is National Ice Cream Day here at Midtown Creamery. We live, eat and breathe ice cream. Mostly eat it.”

They’ve come up with some pretty cool ways to serve up your dessert of choice.

Imagination rules the day at this joint. Why not try some super sundaes, this Sunday?

Andrew Rodriguez: “Bubble Waffle is a hot waffle, two scoops of ice cream, unlimited toppings. We have a Banana Beast; it’s a Cinnabon waffle pressed with two scoops of ice cream, with unlimited toppings, bananas, everything. It’s actually three scoops; I lied.”

For those of you who are more traditional, they got you covered as well.

Andrew Rodriguez: “And if you want something simple, we have a Fruity Pebbles cone. Nice and simple, small cone, rolled in Fruity Pebbles and marshmallows.”

The ice cream of the islands waits for you at Localicious in Fort Lauderdale.

Kevin Mauricio: “Localicious is a Caribbean ice cream store. Was founded like six years ago.”

If you’re into turning your National Ice Cream Day celebration into a sun-drenched journey to our neighbors in the Atlantic, start here.

Kevin Mauricio: “This ice cream is of top quality. You can taste a lot of ice cream in Florida, in Miami. This ice cream is so delicious.”

They’ve got Grape Nuts ice cream, bun and cheese, rum raisin, Appleton rum raisin. You know, you get the idea.

At Yonutz in Sunrise, they’ve combined two of America’s top-shelf desserts into one.

Angelo Bahu: “We are an amazing dessert shop. We have donuts and ice cream, but we’re famous for putting ice cream inside of a donut and hot-pressing it, so it comes out hot on the outside and cold on the inside.”

That’s called a smashed donut. There are two kinds of this wonderfulness — and yes, they both have ice cream.

First up, the original.

Angelo Bahu: “But then we have our signature smashed donut where we cut it in half and put a whole bunch of topping on it. For the simply smashed donut, we take it out of the hot press and roll it straight in cinnamon sugar and we also have a version where we glaze it and roll it straight in Oreos. Very delicious.”

Come to Yonutz on National Ice Cream Day and get smashed.

Angelo Bahu: “We’re actually giving out 100 free simply smashed donuts to the first 50 people at 2 p.m. and then the first 50 people at 7 p.m.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Midtown Creamery

2690 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137

instagram.com/midtowncreamery

Localicious

4220 NW 12th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313

localiciouscaribbeanicecream.com

Yonutz

121 NW 136th Ave

Sunrise, FL 33325

yonutz.com/location/yonutz-sunrise

