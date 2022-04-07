Who doesn’t love a good concert with an oceanfront view? Even if concerts aren’t your thing, there’s still a lot to enjoy at Bayfest.

From kayaking to games, not to mention the food, Bayfest on Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus is the place to be this Friday.

Who said school can’t be cool? At FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus, you can relax, have fun and enjoy some great music at this year’s Bayfest.

Tyler Banks: “Bayfest is a waterfront event right by the Biscayne Bay, so you’re going to enjoy plenty of music, food and games.”

A concert on the water? Count me in!

Bayfest has had some pretty big names in the lineup, like Rick Ross. This year is no different.

Tyler Banks: “We have Spice, Patrice Roberts, Ice Billion Berg, DJ Stax.”

You heard that right. Celebrity DJ, DJ Stakz, will be performing. He’s worked with celebs like Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and Trina, so you know it’s going to be lit.

DJ Stakz: “Bayfest energy is dope, you know, the college students are super energetic, they’re welcoming especially to me. They’ve always shown me love, so I’m especially excited to be back there. I like to keep that all-time high during my set; nothing is to be missed.”

But if music isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty for you to do.

Tyler Banks: “Apart from the musical performances, there are kayaking, painting, VR truck.”

Race against your friends in a kayak, or bump em’ in a bubble! No matter what you choose, you’re going to have a blast.

Tyler Banks: “This year is the first time in two years we’re having a fully in-person Bayfest. It’s an event where students all across both the North and South campus can come and enjoy themselves.”

You don’t have to be an FIU student to attend. Bayfest is open to everyone.

Tyler Banks: “It’s a place where you can come with your friends and just allow yourself to feel the music. It’s one of the biggest concerts of the year, like if you’re not going to Bayfest, what are you even doing? Everyone needs to come to Bayfest. Be there or be square.”

