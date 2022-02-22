When it comes to great vibes and a good time, the place to be is this year’s Afro Carib Festival. The festival is coming to Miramar this Saturday, and Deco got a peak at what’s going down.

Get ready to get your reggae on at the Afro Carib Festival at Miramar Regional Park.

Alexandra Davis, Afro Carib Festival: “The festival is a fusion of cultures from the African diaspora, and what we’re trying to do is really let folks see the diversity of the African diaspora.”

The African diaspora is the collection of communities descended from native Africans, and the festival showcases the fusion of the cultures through music and food.

Alexandra Davis: “We’ll have novelty vendors, T-shirts on sale. People do like that, they like the flags of their countries.”

You can let your flag fly during their performances, and groove to the music.

Alexandra Davis: “Our three main acts, we have Afro B, whose main song that people really know and jive and sing to is ‘Joanna,’ and it’s very popular. We also have Protoje, who is a Grammy-nominated reggae artist out of Jamaica, and he’ll come with his live band.”

Jammin’ to a Grammy-nominated artist? Count me in!

Protoje: “It’s Afro-Caribbean, so it’s not just Jamaican music, it’s Afro beat, reggaeton as well. It’s just a good mixture of different cultures, and any time different cultures can come together and experience something and share with each other, it’s always a great thing.”

Or really get down with a few pros!

Alexandra Davis: “We’ll have African dances, which is going to be a lot of fun. We’ll have stilt walkers who will be mingling amongst the patrons, and so it’s going to be a real experience.”

Deciding what to eat will be a challenge.

A single ticket is just $15, but the memories will last you a lifetime.

Alexandra Davis: “It’s a great event to be held during Black History Month, and so we ask folks to come out and enjoy themselves.”

For more information on the 2022 Afro Carib Festival, click here.

