Aperol Spritz has always been a great drink for the summer, and this weekend, you can indulge in the fresh cocktail as much as you want to at Regatta Grove.

The open-air space will be hosting the Coconut Grove Spritz Festival on Saturday.

Deco stopped by the hot spot to find out what to expect.

Tony Guerra: “Yes, the Coconut Grove Spritz Festival here at Regatta is going to be an explosion of all creative spritz cocktails. They are delicious, refreshing and extremely creative. And we are featuring over 75 cocktails, in six specialty bars, and it’s going to be a way to cool yourself down this summer.”

There’s more than just drinks, too. Expect music and food.

The fun starts tomorrow at noon and runs until 3 in the morning.

The best part? It’s free entry! Cheers to that!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.