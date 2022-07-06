When I’m happy, sad, confused, focused or cranky, one of my favorite things to do is to eat pasta. Long noodles, curly ones, stuffed ones, they’re all good. Yeah, carbs. A local restaurant wants you to try some of their best pasta dishes. Here’s the kicker: You don’t even have to use your noodle to pick the perfect plate.

Fiola in Coral Gables is known for serving up some tasty Italian food. Dining here is like taking your taste buds on a trip through the country shaped like a boot.

Daniel Bishop: “We have inspirations from all over Italy. Not specifically in one region or another, but we draw inspirations from all over the country.”

For the next month, Fiola is featuring a special that’s putting an Italian twist on a Japanese concept.

Daniel Bishop: “The newest edition, we have a pasta tasting experience called Pasta Omakase. Omakase means, ‘I leave it up to you’ in Japanese.

Basically, the chef decides what you eat, and the menu changes all the time. The only difference between traditional omakase and Fiola’s take: What they’re serving.

Daniel Bishop: “Typically, omakase is sushi, curdo, raw food. Our Pasta Omakase is six courses. Five of those courses are pasta, and then you finish with something sweet at the end.”

Helena Simoes: “It’s amazing, and it’s a great experience and completely different than people are usually used to.”

For $125, you get to try things like tortelloni with peas and artichokes, and lobster ravioli.”

Daniel Bishop: “We use Maine lobster, a little ginger butter emulsion, as well as a port wine reduction.”

The carbonara is far from basic.

Daniel Bishop: “Traditional carbonara would use egg, cheese, as well as guanciale or pancetta, something of fatty pork, where in this one we want to highlight the caviar, so chef uses the egg, but he uses it with the pasta, and then the caviar with a little bit of dill.”

An added bonus of Pasta Omakase is…

Dr. Nicole Martin: “Normally, you get one pasta dish and you get full and you don’t get to try anything else, so the fact that you get to try four or five different courses of pastas, small perfect bites, I think it’s great.”

Helena Simoes: “I thought it was a great experience and it’s completely different. I love Italian food, so it’s great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33146

(305) 912-2639

