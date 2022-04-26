People say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. No way, the most important meal is definitely brunch. Speaking of, one So-Flo hot spot, Rosa Sky, is taking brunch to new heights, and Deco’s got a peek at all the fun.

Let there be brunch!

At Rosa Sky Rooftop in Brickell, you’ll get more than a view on Sundays.

Alan Roth: “When you come to Rosa Sky for brunch, you’re going to feel like you’re on top of the world, and it’s the perfect spot to come with your friends and have a good time.”

It’s the perfect place and the only place in Brickell to grab a bite, take a sip, and let loose with your besties on a rooftop for brunch.

Alan Roth: “We’re going to have your typical traditional breakfast style brunch items done with a Rosa Sky flare. The whole menu is designed to be shared.”

You know what they say: “sharing is caring.”

Alan Roth: “A few brunch items that I love are the rosy pancakes, which are a pink pancakes, super delicious. We have the salmon bagels, which are these cute little small bagels. Another item is the Cuban cigars, which essentially is a Cuban sandwich done as an eggroll.”

Be sure to snap a pic before they’re all gone!

Alan Roth: “Everything is super Instagramable.”

Even their cocktails gotta make it on the ‘gram!

Alan Roth: “Our violet vixen, which is an incredible super blue cocktail, we have the Rosa Sky cocktail is a vodka-based strawberry citrus martini with this beautiful rose ice sculpture laying in the cocktail.”

Now that’s a view I like to see.

Jasmine Viana: “You have an entire view of Brickell and the river. It’s an awesome photo op.”

And for all you night owls, you don’t have to worry about missing out!

Alan Roth: “We’re keeping our brunch open till 6 p.m., so if you get here 3, 4, or 5, we got you covered.”

When the food and the vibes are this good, who would want to leave!

Alan Roth: “Our brunch is super vibrant, it’ll feel like you’re eating and drinking on top of the entire city, between the pink pancakes, the DJs, and the flowing sangria, it’ll feel alive!”

For More Info:

Rosa Sky Rooftop

115 SW 8th St 22nd Floor, Miami, FL 33130

rosaskyrooftop.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.