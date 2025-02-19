Ending the ‘South Beach Wine and Food Festival’ Sunday has to leave people with an unforgettable taste and ‘overtown gospel brunch’ is where the flavors are at. We’re talking mouth-watering food paired with live gospel tunes that’ll make you feel like just maybe, you might stand a chance of getting into heaven. Grab a fork and get ready to rejoice the foodie spirit.

Kicking off Sunday with gospel music and a side of brunch just makes sense.

Corey Edwards — choir director: “Music that feeds the soul just like food feeds our bodies, gospel music is that food for the soul.”

Overtown Gospel Brunch’ hosted by celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelsson, is like the cherry on top of SOBE Wine and Food Festival weekend.

Marcus Samuelson, chef and co-owner of Red Rooster: “You can just sit back and truly eat amazing food but also hear some great gospel music right? Especially after a whole weekend like that where you’ve been partying and so on. It’s nice to just get a little gospel in there as well.”

Red Rooster is the hub of this divine feast and they’re serving up some classics.

Chef Akino West: “Our oxtail and grits is one of the things we’re highlighting this year.”

Mmhhmm…Their signature cornbread and finger-licking biscuits will also make an appearance.

Chef Akino West: “This is a new event for us. Really to tap into the diversity of our neighborhood. There’s going to be some local vendors that are going to be down here, House of Mac to Little Greenhouse, Chef Reese.”

Chef Reese is giving a fusion of flavors inside his kitchen in Davie.

Chef Reese: “Of course, the oxtail, the jerk chicken, however, we dive into some Italian with some pasta but we mix the Jamaican with the pasta.”

And he’ll be upping his cooking game this year.

Chef Reese: “Last year was a banger so we’re like what can we do this year that’s really going to top last year? We’ll be serving up the french toast with a peach, I’m talking about a peach cobbler french toast guys. With a nice peaches up top, with nice chicken tenders, with our hot honey, because it’s a crowd favorite.”

Colliding delicious bites with music is always the perfect vibe.

Corey Edwards: “This event is taking place during the month of February, generally celebrated as Black History Month, and for them to bring an event like this closer to the heart of the community. I think it’s just an amazing opportunity, an incredible opportunity for us to learn more about each other’s cultures.”

Brunch starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Overtown Gospel Brunch

Feb. 20-23

https://sobewff.org/overtown/



