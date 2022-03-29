Fresh air, fresh drinks, fresh food. Sound like a great picnic, right? There’s a place where you get all that without the ants crawling all over your stuff.

Starting this weekend, a new open-air venue up in Hallandale Beach will take you for a spin.

The good times go ’round and ’round in Gulfstream Park at the Carousel Club.

Emi Guerra, Carousel Club: “Carousel Club is an outdoor venue hosting entertainment daytime and nighttime.”

There’s no shortage of action here, whether the sun is shining or the moon is out.

Emi Guerra: “During the day, guests can see some of the horse racing — we are track side at Gulfstream Park — and the night really is where the other action is.”

The club gives you a chance to kick back beyond your four walls.

Emi Guerra: “People do look to get out of their offices or get out of their homes, and this is really a unique location with amazing views, an amazing breeze.”

There are also very tasty goodies to be had here.

First, the cocktails. There’s a kick-butt mojito calling your name and plenty more.

Emi Guerra: “We’re gonna have an amazing selection of frozen specialty cocktails, craft cocktails, that we hope people will love.”

When it’s time to chow down, you won’t have to go far to fill your belly, thanks to a trio of tasty pop-up spots.

Emi Guerra: “Los Altos Taqueria, Ms. Cheezious, and Spris pizza.”

OK, now it’s time to talk about the white elephant in the room, or should I say the carousel?

Apparently, it was laying around Gulfstream Park waiting for a call to duty.

Emi Guerra: “They had mentioned they had a carousel on property, and together we collaborated and came up with this great idea. No one in South Florida has turned a vintage carousel into an actual functioning bar.”

Whether you bring the kids for some food, fun and games, or come to dance the night away, the Carousel Club will take good care of you.

Guest: “It’s gonna be extremely cool. I cannot wait to come here over the weekend and bring my family. Our neighborhood desperately needs something like this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Carousel Club

901 S Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

954-228-3378

carouselclub.com

