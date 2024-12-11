‘Tis the season to be jealous of how great some homes look with their Christmas lights shining—compared to your two strings thrown on a bush. Okay, maybe jealous isn’t the right word. Let’s say—impressed. If you truly want to see something seasonally spectacular, take a ride on the Water Taxi’s “holiday lights cruise.”

It’s time to do some cruising’ and some schmoozing’ on the water taxi’s “Holiday Lights Cruise.”

Bill Walker, Water Way to Go: “Up here in Fort Lauderdale, the holiday season on the water is a big deal. We at Water Taxi have a holiday lights cruise.”

Rolling along Fort Lauderdale’s new river and the intracoastal waterway, you’ll get a taste of Christmas, South Florida-style.

Bill Walker: “We run two a night through January 1st, and it’s really, really cool to go check out the houses and the nighttime atmosphere of Fort Lauderdale.”

It’s smooth sailing all the way. You’ll rub elbows and share the deck with friendly company. Just keep your eyes open, so you don’t miss anything.

Bill Walker: “But we are going to see houses that are lit up, potentially even other boats and stuff that are ready for the boat parade and maybe even some yachts.”

From the moment you board the star-spangled ship, you’re filled with the spirit of the holidays.

Bill Walker: “The boat is decorated very festively; we have music, and we have lights.”

While the taxi glides over calm waters, other liquids are poured to please you.

Bill Walker: “Local cocktails and things like that. We’re really into local businesses, and so those are some things you should come try.”

How you want the night to go is up to you. You can make it a floating holiday office party or an intimate trip through Fort Lauderdale’s waterways.

Bill Walker: “You will have the most incredible experience at nighttime. Nighttime, evening time around here is phenomenal. From the vistas and views, the ambiance and the vessel are large enough you can go to areas where you can have quiet moments or really enjoy the festivities that are on board the vessel.”

The “Holiday Lights Cruise” has some special deals like a VIP option and the captain’s holiday pass.

FOR MORE INFO:

Holiday Lights Cruise

Dec.5 to Jan 4.

335 SE 6th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Tickets

