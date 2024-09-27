Who doesn’t love a good massage, but all those who get a little nervous around another human being, we did find the perfect solution. At the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami, a first-of-its-kind massage is now available. A robot massage and we had to try it out.

The robots are taking over.

Alex Miranda: “Oh!”

But this time, it’s all good.

Geraldine Kasuba: “Somebody that was not really comfortable with a human touch can now experience massage therapy and all of its benefits.”

Oh, yeah. Robot massages are here, baby.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, this is nice.”

And the fully-automated, fully-customizable, first-of-its-kind, by Aescape, puts you in complete control.

Paul Nunez: “Communicating is hard for some people. With our system, you can get on the table and if you wanted to you can change the pressure 20 different times. I’m sure that would be a little awkward asking your massage therapist.”

In Florida, it’s only available at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami.

Geraldine Kasuba: “I want to make sure that we create a wonderful experience for each one of our guests.”

At the luxurious Privai Spa, they’ve lovingly nicknamed it Arturo.

Geraldine Kasuba: “It’s truly the best. Very well behaved [chuckles].”

Which you can book for 15, 30, or 60-minute sessions.

Alex Miranda: “I’ve selected my preferences for headrest, for the armrest, and the final thing the machine has to do is scan my body.”

Paul Nunez: “Someone that is 6’4″ and that someone that is 5’9″ can have the same massage. It’s all based on your dimensions.”

You can even customize the music.

Alex Miranda: “This machine plays today’s top hits. We’re listening to Sabrina Carpenter right now. I love Sabrina Carpenter. I mean, how nice is that.”

And because I prefer deep tissue.

Alex Miranda: “It gets deep in there. I mean, you feel it. You, oh! I was like, ‘Arturo! We have barely met.'”

Paul Nunez: “Everybody needs a booty rub.”

Alex Miranda: “[Laughs].”

You might even forget it’s not human for a moment.

Paul Nunez: “It can simulate what the palm of your hand, your thumb, your elbow, your forearm.”

Opening the world of massage to people who didn’t feel comfortable with a stranger.

Paul Nunez: “We know that everybody has stress. We know that everybody has pain and tension in their body. Now we’ve removed all of those barriers.”

Sessions start at $40 for 15 minutes.

Alex Miranda: “I want one at home.”

Geraldine Kasuba: “They have all been positive so far, and we expect to continue to see the same.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Privai Spa + Fitness at Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Blvd Way Floor 16

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 404-7275

kimptonepic.privaispas.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.