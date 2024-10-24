Miami is a melting pot of beautiful cultures and diving into them can be illuminating. An Indian celebration of lights is happening this Friday and it promises to be a lit time of year!

Brightening up the stage at Miami Bandshell is an elegant Indian party called, Diwali.

Arti Lalwani, Diwali host: “Diwali’s a celebration of good over evil. It’s a festival of lights. It’s a time to celebrate. It’s kind of like our New Year’s. This whole place is going to be decorated from top to bottom with lights.”

This is a very glow-up type of event.

Arti Lalwani: “You get very dressed up. You get very elegant. Lots of Indian clothes, lots of jewelry, lots of colors. Come out with anything that’s sparkly or shiny or colorful. It’s time to wear your best. It’s like a wedding kind of a vibe.”

For those looking to have their very own meet-cute story, this could be it.

Arti Lalwani: “Yeah, there’s a lot of single people at this event. We are going to do something special for them. It’s a party where something that you’ve never seen before. We’re going to have a dhol player, the drums, and we have performances.”

And food.

Arti Lalwani: “Bombay Darbar is going to be providing food this year. It’s going to be phenomenal. There’s going to be alcohol here. There’s going to be non-alcoholic drinks.”

And don’t worry, you will definitely burn the calories once the dancing begins.

Arti Lalwani: “We have a performance coming up its by Daisy Flo. We are Zumba instructors that like to bring a little bit of fitness into Bollywood.”

And you can also light up your life with a little shopping therapy.

Arti Lalwani: “We’ll have Indian clothes vendors, they’ll be jewelry vendors. There’ll be so many different vendors out here. Yes, this is open for everybody to come. We want to showcase our culture. We want to bring a little bit of India to Miami.”

Tickets start at $35.

FOR MORE INFO:

Diwali Miami 2024

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141

Friday, Oct. 25. 6-11 p.m.

Tickets

