If you thought dinner with a view was impressive, how about dinner with a dock? One spot in the 305 is taking the term “waterfront dining” to a whole different level … and, yes, you can arrive by boat. We’re setting sail to Palm Tree Club restaurant to see how they’re spicing things up this summer.

At Palm Tree Club in North Bay Village, they’re ready to reel you in.

Your ride could pull up next to their delicious plates of food — by boat.

JoJo Lahoud: “We’re one of the few dock and dining experiences that we do have here; we have 22 boat slips that we could fit. A really, really amazing open bay facing north, and you could really catch a great sunset out on the west.”

It’s a quintessential dock-and-dine experience.

And that’s not all. Palm Tree Club is serving it spiced.

JoJo Lahoud: “The Miami Spice deals that we’re offering this year are a $35 lunch and a $45 dinner.”

And for Miami Spice, their menu hits all the right flavor notes. Cold drinks and a three-course meal? Yeah, that’s hard to beat.

JoJo Lahoud: “Our menu here at Palm Tree reflects on some of the old, legendary items here at Shuckers, and then, we also added some new, unique fine dining elements to it, as well. We have the fish tacos, which are really great, coconut shrimp, and then we also have our lemon fettucine.”

And you don’t have to have a boat to join in on the fun. Walk-ins and land lovers are also welcomed.

Guest: “I loved coming here with my girls, having a good time. The food was absolutely amazing; I’m so happy to get this experience.”

JoJo Lahoud: “The Palm Tree Club is really excited about this opportunity with Miami Spice. First and foremost, we get to showcase the venue to a lot of the locals here. North Bay Village is such a great, little town and city, and the community really supports us, so it’s great to kind of be able to give something back to the locals.”

You can catch Miami Spice at Palm Tree Club restaurant now through September.

FOR MORE INFO:

Palm Tree Club Miami

1819 79th Street Causeway

North Bay Village, FL 33141

786-796-0846

palmtreeclubmiami.com

For more information on this year’s Miami Spice, click here.



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.