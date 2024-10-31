You know the drill. If you say Beetlejuice’s name three times, he appears. But if you’re trying to summon supermodel Ashley Graham, just say ‘Happy birthday! Happy birthday! Happy birthday!’ Maybe then you’ll score an invite to her special Beetlejuice-themed boo bash!

Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz): “The living. The dead. Can they coexist?”

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “Now’s my chance.”

Here’s the Halloween tea. Not only can the living and the dead co-exist…

Ashley Graham: “You look so cute!”

They can totally party together too.

Ashley Graham: “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.”

Justin Ervin: “Hey! Here I am.”

At Ashley Graham’s spooktacular 37th birthday bash, inside the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice icon experience in New Jersey.

Ashley Graham: “Here I am at the Beetlejuice house, I’m so excited. And my friends just showed up at my birthday party, ahhhh!”

The place is fully decked out to look just like the iconic Deetz house from the Beetlejuice movies.

Ashley Graham: “I love the Beetlejuice house. It feels so authentic. It feels like I’m literally walking through the original Beetlejuice home. I recognize decor. Even the shape of the actual doors. I am truly obsessed, and I was screaming at every moment.”

Ashley and her hubby Justin definitely understood the assignment because they came in full costume to this dinner party. That made one special guest feel right at home.

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “Bob, you and the boys stand guard. Nobody gets through.”

Ashley Graham: “I love that Bob followed us through everything.”

Ashley’s birthday is the day right before Halloween. So she was grateful for the chance to really go all out for her big day.

Ashley Graham: “I haven’t made my birthday this big of a deal, and I’m so thankful to Airbnb for helping me celebrate this year like this, haha.”

