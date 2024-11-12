Downtown Miami is buzzing with a new addition that promises to shake up the city’s nightlife. Tomorrowland isn’t just a bar, it’s a celebration of Miami’s iconic past, with a fresh new twist. Lucky for you, it happens to be cocktail hour. So hop inside an Uber and join Deco for a drinky!

Tomorrow has become the best day of the week thanks to this brand new chic bar.

Introducing Tomorrowland, downtown Miami’s newest cocktail bar.

Jessica Fuentes Victor: “Tomorrowland is that iconic corner on 14th and North Miami Avenue that everyone who grew up in Miami has known and loved, and it’s never really been anything, but it’s everything at the same time.”

You may have driven past it before or maybe saw it on the big screen in some iconic movies from yester-year.

Jessica Fuentes Victor: “It’s been the set to ‘Rock of Ages’ and ‘Fast and Furious’.”

Oh, that’s why this place feels so familiar.

This hotspot is serving up more than just nostalgia, though.

Jessica Fuentes Victor: “At Tomorrowland we are, “Yes is the answer, what is the question?” So with a back bar like this, you can absolutely have whatever you are in the mood for.”

But if you need some recommendations, try out some of the house favorites.

Jessica Fuentes Victor: “One of my personal favorites is the Keep it Clean. It’s like a green juice, but spiked with elderflower liqueur, gin, fresh cucumber juice, and celery. It’s phenomenal.”

Vodka drinkers, you might want to try this kettle one Unleash the Dragon cocktail.

Jessica Fuentes Victor: “It has the beautiful pink color from the dragon fruit. Little bit of key lime coconut cream. Shaken to perfection.”

The drinkies may be the star of the show, but sitting under the Miami skyline isn’t so bad either!

Jessica Fuentes Victor: “We absolutely love that it’s indoor, outdoor. The inside is sexy and dark, and the outside is open with fresh air. It’s Miami; who wouldn’t want the option to be outside?”

Tomorrowland has been open for less than a month and is already making a great impression on the neighborhood.

Nicolette Curcio: “I live super close to Tomorrowland, so I will definitely come back. I’m going to bring all of my girlfriends and we are going to have the best night ever.”

Jessica Fuentes Victor: “We are in the center of Wynwood, downtown, Miami Beach and pretty much close to everything. So it’s the perfect place to come pre or post-dinner for some great cocktails.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tomorrowland Miami

1368 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

tomorrowlandmiami.com

