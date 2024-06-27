When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, and when it sends you bubbles, don’t burst them. Rock ’em instead. Deco’s checking out a stylish trend that’s sure to make you feel all bubbly inside.

Samuel E. Wright (as Sebastian, voice): “We got no troubles, life is the bubbles, under the sea, under the sea.”

Sebastian had the right idea in “The Little Mermaid,” but here on land, Ema Savahl Couture is taking bubbles to the next level.

The Ender Bubbles Collection is taking the fashion world by storm … and making a splash in SoFlo.

Ema Koja Savahl: “It means dreams, so it’s bubbles of dreams.”

There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to these looks. The outfits are all about using shapes to create an optical illusion silhouette.

Ema Koja Savahl: “I deform the shapes to become enlarged on the hips, to stretch outside and to elongate on the waist. And when you see it from far, it gives you the illusion of a very curvaceous body.”

Now that’s one way to get ahead of the curve.

Ema Koja Savahl: “You wanna focus on something to manifest. You wear an Ender bubble because that’s a quantum dress. It’s gonna help you focus on the story.”

These bubbles don’t pop, but they sure are poppin’. And sometimes, they even come in other shapes, like hearts.

Ema Koja Savahl: “I wanted something so unique that wasn’t comparable.”

“Unique” is putting it lightly, because these outfits are meant to be more than just clothes.

Ema Koja Savahl: “Every single piece of our collection is hand-painted or hand-molded, because we have many techniques, and that is what makes it wearable art.”

Wearable art is right up my alley. I paired my Ender Bubbles swimsuit with a big sun hat, some nautical jewelry and a flowing tulle cover.

So, how’d I do, Ema?

Ema Koja Savahl: “You look fabulous, absolutely fabulous, and I was in awe, actually. I’m like, ‘Who did these pictures? Oh, my God. Unbelievable. Thank you, thank you!”

Awwww, thank you!

Ema Koja Savahl: “I think that’s what encompasses my brand: it’s in service to a woman. A woman feels beautiful, feels comfortable, unique. She can express herself.”

