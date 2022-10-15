Can you believe it? Jamie Lee Curtis says this is it for her and “Halloween.”

“Halloween Ends” is the third and final entry in the current trilogy, which picked up off of the original and basically ignores everything else … but does Michael Myers finally die? What about Laurie Strode? And could Kathy Hilton take him on? All burning questions I had for the cast.

Forty-five years of “Halloween.”

Andi Matichak (as Allyson Nelson): “You pretend like you’ve moved on, but you’re actually just obsessed with death!”

And in “Halloween Ends,” Jamie Lee Curtis is done.

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “You came here to kill me, so do it.”

[Michael Myers jumps, hits Laurie.]

Alex Miranda: “This gift that you have given the world, which is obviously Laurie Strode’s personal hell, but tell me about how you feel in this moment right now.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I feel good, man. I feel good.”

As she should. I mean, it is over — right?

Alex Miranda: “Does Halloween end?”

Rohan Campbell: (laughs) “Yes.”

Andi Matichak: (laughs) “Yes.”

Rohan Campbell: “Put a stamp on it, man!”

We’ll see about that!

Andi Matichak: “The ‘e,’ the ‘n,’ the ‘d,’ the ‘s.'”

Rohan Campbell: “They meant it.”

Alex Miranda: “It really should be a question mark at the end, right? I feel like…”

[Rohan Campbell laughs.]

It is, at least for this trilogy, which picks up after “Halloween Kills,” when Allyson’s mother didn’t make it. Andi Matichak returns, with a new boyfriend, Corey, played by Rohan Campbell.

Rohan Campbell: “I’ve peaked, I don’t know.” (laughs)

And, of course…

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Laurie Strode is Jamie Lee Curtis; Jamie Lee Curtis is Laurie Strode.”

Alex Miranda: “Did Jamie become more Laurie, or did Laurie become more Jamie, do you think, over the years?”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Um, I’m only referring to four movies: 1978, 2018, 2021, and 2022.”

But by 2018’s “Halloween,” both had been confronted by life’s many boogeymen.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I’ve had more therapy than Laurie got, but there were many similarities. I’m an alcoholic; she was an alcoholic.”

So, in this conclusion…

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Jamie and Laurie are pretty intertwined.”

Two warrior queens. We love to see it.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “The universe has provided me a legacy of integrity, which I walk around no matter what like a badge.”

Even onto the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion set.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Happy Halloween, ladies! I have arranged for some pumpkins.”

Andy Cohen: “Oh, these are so cool!”

Jamie co-stars with Kyle Richards, who plays New Ager Lindsey.

Alex Miranda: “Do you believe in the power of tarot cards?”

Kyle Richards: “I’ve had my tarot cards read to me a number of times. I have mixed reviews.” (laughs)

Kyle is sisters with Kathy Hilton and aunt to Paris, so, I needed to know…

Alex Miranda: “Between you, Kathy and Paris, who do you think has the better shot at taking Michael Myers down?”

Kyle Richards: “Me.” (laughs)

But Kathy’s a close second.

Kathy Hilton: “You wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up.”

Wow. That is brutal.

“Halloween Ends” is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

