Let’s face it — when it comes to comfort food, pizza and cheeseburgers are some of the best

If we told you there’s a brand new place in town serving up excellent versions of both, you’d be happy, right?

Then prepare to be ecstatic, because Emmy Squared has finally arrived in South Florida. It’s new in town!

Don’t be frightened. Dinosaurs are only part of the charm at Fort Lauderdale’s Emmy Squared pizza

Karin Salinas, Emmy winner: “Emmy squared is our neighborhood restaurant that brings a combination of delectable crave-able flavors in a fun light casual atmosphere”

Their claim to fame is a four-cornered foodie fantasy.

Karin Salinas: “So we are a Detroit-style pizza and Detroit-style the signature Detroit-style pizza is in a square pan”

The shape isn’t the only way to recognize this motor city marvel. First of all, there’s the free-co crust

Karin Salinas: “Which is sort of that fried cheese crust that we see in the corners”

Then, there are the parallel lines of goodness. Pizza fans, start your engines.

Karin Salinas: “Aside from its crust is the two racing stripes of the sauce in the center”

You can make your own pizza or check out tried and true versions like the vodka or Nashville hot chicken pie. Then again, there is the king of the kitchen.

Karin Salinas: “So our colony pizza’s our top seller it’s a very unique combination of sweet and spicy flavors

One item that isn’t square is the “le big matt” burger. All this bad boy has going for it is flavor to the max.

Karin Salinas: “It’s a double-stacked grass-fed burger with cheese and the special sammy sauce in a pretzel bun”

“le big matt” has won le big accolades wherever it’s been.

Karin Salinas: “It is an award-winning burger in New York and Tennessee and Kentucky and Georgia and Birmingham”

South Florida was a natural landing spot for this place.

Karin Salinas: “So Florida and Fort Lauderdale in particular has a thriving culinary scene which is something that we like to be a part of”

As far as the dinosaurs are concerned, they go wherever Emmy goes.

Karin Salinas: “And they made their first appearance in our very first location when budgets were tight and we had to get creative with decor and that is where our dinosaurs come in”

Jose Monterosso, Near and Dear: “It’s great it’s one of the best things that could probably happen here in Fort Lauderdale and I’m glad to have a good choice of variety of pizza here”

FOR MORE INFO:

Emmy Squared Pizza: Fort Lauderdale

468 N Federal Hwy,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

emmysquaredpizza.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.