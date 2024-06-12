Rapper Eminem said he wants his Slim Shady career to disappear, like a magician. Which is hard to do when he keeps dropping albums!

His 12th comes out this summer. And in the music video for his lead single “Houdini,” the 2002 Slim Shady alter ego is battling the current, older, bearded one, with an AARP membership.

Guess who’s back?

Eminem: “Back again.”

Shady’s back!

Eminem: “Tell a friend.”

Eminem, or Marshall Mathers, whatever — you know, the rapper, is back with a new song.

Eminem: “Abra-abracadabra! And for my last trick, I’m ’bout to reach in my bag, bruh.”

Which is a cheeky callback to his 2002 hit “Without Me.”

Eminem: “I’ve created a monster/Because nobody wants to see Marshall no more / They want Shady / I’m chopped liver.”

‘Houdini’, like magic, makes several celebrities appear in its comic book-themed music video.

Eminem: “Trust me, I’m a great driver. Don’t worry. I just got my license back.”

But his stunts are anything but magic. He bravely performed them! Look at this behind the — um — yeah.

Ok, that’s more legit. But, the Robin costume — well.

Eminem: “Ahhh!”

The track is pulling in some big views online, over 63 million right now and debuted at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Eminem: “How can I explain to you / that even myself I’m a danger to / I hope on a track like a kangaroo.”

That’s his highest charting single in more than a decade, since ‘Monster’ with Rihanna.

Eminem: “Going coo-coo and kooky as Kool Keith / But I’m actually weirder than you think.”

Rihanna: “‘Cause I’m friends with the monster that’s under my bed.”

But, as it often goes with the real Slim Shady, some lyrics are controversial. One poking fun at fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting shot by rapper Tory Lanez in 2020.

Eminem: “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / would I really have a shot at a feat?”

Another using the word crossdresser as a dig, to describe his manager, Paul Rosenberg. Then, name-checking the queen of drag, RuPaul. Wait, isn’t this the same dude who dressed as Britney Spears, pigtails and all?

Eminem: “Put me on blast on MTV / ‘Yeah, he’s cute, but I think he’s married to Kim, Hehe.'”

Thought so. ‘Houdini’ is the lead single to Eminem’s upcoming album, “The Death of Slim Shady,” on which he promises to kill off that Slim Shady alter-ego.

It’s due out this summer.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.