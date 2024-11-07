I hear all good things must come to an end … except for Deco, of course. The Old Breakfast House, or O-B House, was one of Broward’s legendary dining spots. But it was. Now the historic site lives on, because the house has been transformed into a garden.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s got a brand-new spot where you can kick back and chow down. It’s called Emily’s Garden.

Clint LeFevre: “A new food hall concept to Fort Lauderdale where we really try and blend entertainment and food service.”

Some of the vendors, like On The Run Coffee, with their locally-sourced brews, and the pizza station, are waiting for you outside. So is the bocce ball court, and everybody’s welcome to enjoy the al fresco vibes.

Clint LeFevre: “We wanted an outdoor, family-friendly environment, because we feel like most places that you go really miss that and don’t really give parents a place where they can bring their kids.”

The garden is definitely the hot spot of the place. Things get a lot more cozy — and totally historic — on the inside.

Clint LeFevre: “It was the O-B House before we took it over, so, you know, in terms of restaurant history in the area, you’re talking about it previously being, you know, a cornerstone and staple of the area that people used to come to for years.”

They don’t plan on letting that legacy fade away.

Clint LeFevre: “So we’re really hoping to carry that tradition on where we really are providing a food product that people wrap around and say this is their spot.”

That’s not just talk. Emily’s serves two different menus. You can get breakfast in the morning, including pizza, starting at 11 a.m.

Clint LeFevre: “Our pizza here is a little bit different. What we do here is more of a Roman-style. It’s a thinner crust, a crispier crust.”

Then it’s on to tapas.

Clint LeFevre: “Tapas is run by Patio Tapas & Beer, which is based out of Boca Raton and Coral Springs. It’s classic, Spanish-style tapas, and you’ve got about 15 or 16 different items that you can run through.”

Maybe you’ve got a hankering for some charcuterie. That would be nice, ’cause they’re ready to serve that up.

Clint LeFevre: “The charcuterie is also run by us. We do that. It’s all sliced at the time that you order it. We’ve got 10 different meats, 10 different cheeses, and we really look for it to be one of the best value charcuterie options that are around in the area.”

You’ve got beer to sip, wine to drink, live music to check out and great food to eat. Emily’s Garden is bringing its A-game to Fort Lauderdale foodies.

Paulina Gordon: “And I’m absolutely in love with this cozy atmosphere. Here’s a quite wide selection of the wines and main dishes and pizza.”

