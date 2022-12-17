Staying inside and cozying up really isn’t an option when you live in SoFlo, but at least we can still Netflix and chill. The streaming service is adding another season of its hit show “Emily in Paris,” and it’s not missing a beat with all the fashion, juicy drama and love.

Lily Collins (as Emily Cooper): “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Emily in Paris is back for Season 3 … and so are her questionable choices.

Lucas Bravo (as Gabriel): “Are you OK, Emily?”

Lily Collins (as Emily Cooper): “They’re just bangs. Some people cut bangs when everything is fine.”

Now Em’s gotta deal with her decisions at the end of Season 2, and how it affects Girl-Gang.

Lily Collins: “I think there’s a lot of new things that come in between each of these characters. It’s navigating those in a grounded way that feels real, that feels complicated, but also feels like coming from a place of love.”

Not to mention a big choice between staying with Sylvie or stick with Madeline.

Kate Walsh (as Madeline): “I just need to know, are you on my team or not?”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (as Sylvie Grateau): “I was beginning to wonder if you were ever going to join us at all.”

While the characters butt heads on screen, the actresses playing them say it’s because they’re so similar.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu: “They like power.”

Kate Walsh: “Yeah, powerful but strong. I would say brave.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu: “Brave!”

Kate Walsh: “Brave and tenacious.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu: “Yeah.”

Kate Walsh: “Like, they’re not going to back down, they’re tenacious. They’re like a dog with a bone.”

As to which one Emily will choose, like we’re going to spill that kind of secret.

William Abadie: “This season is filled with surprises. I think our audiences are pretty rounded up to the unexpected but Mr. [Darren] Star manages to catch us every time.”

The same thing goes for her relationship status. too.

Lucien Laviscount (as Alfie): “Where’s your head at?”

Lucas Bravo (as Gabriel): “You changed my life.”

Lucien Laviscount: “He feels like he’s placed everything at the table, he’s ready for his dinner party, he’s set, he’s settled, and then, obviously, that gets whipped from underneath.”

Yikes! As for how it plays out, well, we’ll leave that up to the writers.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (as Sylvie Grateau): “Are you all right?”

Lily Collins (as Emily Cooper): “Just some existential angst.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (as Sylvie Grateau): “That is so American.”

Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” drops on Netflix on Dec. 21.

