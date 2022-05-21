Miami has plenty of culture, especially Cuban culture. “Cuba Nostalgia” is back at the Fairgrounds Expo in Miami. It’s highlighting everything about the island. Deco got a peek at all the fun happening this weekend.

This looks like a tropical vacation in Cuba, but don’t be fooled. It’s actually a replica.

This is “Cuba Nostalgia,” and it’s all about Cuban art, history and culture.

Pedro Regalado: “Everybody who participates in this event, they’re all Cuban, and they’re showing their culture by their paintings, by their food, by the different things they sell.”

Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the music. You can even stroll through some historic sights.

Pedro Regalado: “We did replicas of so many things, like the Cathedral de Havana, which is one of the oldest churches in Havana. We have a full replica of Bodeguita del Medio.”

Picture this. No event about Cuba would be complete without these classic cars.

Pedro Regalado: “Classic cars is a beautiful decoration to our entrance. We have 1957 Chevys, 1954 convertibles, hardtops, so if you love cars, you have to check out our entrance, which you’re going to love.”

Shop for clothing and art, from Cuban American vendors like Miami artist Humberto Benitez. His work was inspired by his memories from when he lived in Cuba.

Humberto Benitez: “This show is not just for us Cubans,. This show is multicultural. You got people from all over the world coming in here to see this great show., so I’m very proud to show and display my work here.”

There’s one sure thing to happen at “Cuba Nostalgia”…

Pedro Regalado: “You can come and see art, you can enjoy the music, go around and enjoy the Cuban history.”

