Don’t worry, beach happy. That’s easy to do here in sunny South Florida. But I think we should make things a little hotter. Imagine sexy models on the beach playing volleyball for charity. Good news. You don’t have to imagine it, because it’s real and happening this weekend.

Drop it like it’s hot! Just make sure you don’t drop the ball!

The temperature isn’t the only thing bringing the heat to Miami Beach this weekend!

Olivia Ormos: “This is the sexiest event on the beach, on the planet actually. We’re bringing together models on the most beautiful beach, in my opinion, in the country, all for a great cause.”

Elle Swim Model Volleyball is back and this year, they’re celebrating 15 years of sun, sand, and sexy sports-play!

Olivia Ormos: “We have 10 agencies participating. Each team has about 20 models. So we’re expecting about 200 models to participate in this year’s tournament.”

Okay, but how does it work?

Olivia Ormos: “On Saturday, all the teams will be playing all day long, nobody will be eliminated. All the teams will return on Sunday and that’s where it gets pretty serious.”

After all, these fit and fab models are competing for…

Olivia Ormos: “It’s all about the bragging rights, believe it or not, we’ve even had years where our camera team has had to run back replays in that championship match.”

Models mean business! Especially when they’re pulling double duties like Brooke Brazelton!

Brooke Brazelton: I’m playing in this year’s tournament, and I’m also DJing. This is my fifth year playing model volleyball.”

She’s team captain for the elite models team.

Brooke Brazelton: “I’m either on the sidelines, cheering my players on or in the action.”

That’s great for gameplay. But when it comes to pumping everyone up…

Brooke Brazelton: “It’s my 3rd year DJing at Model Volleyball, and I’m so excited. I’m playing on Saturday from 3-4 pm, and it’s so cool to be able to watch my team support me, be on the stage with me if we’re not playing a game.”

After all, this event is all about having fun on the beach and no, you don’t have to be a supermodel to soak it all in.

Olivia Ormos: “The sun is shining, the water is blue, the wind is in your face, the sand is on your toes. I want to find you with your margarita, sitting on the sidelines, excited to be there.”

Elle Swim Model Volleyball hits the sand on Saturday and Sunday. It’s free and open to the public. The tournament benefits “The Little Lighthouse Foundation.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Elle Swimwear Model Volleyball 2025

12th and Oceanfront Miami Beach

March 29-30

https://www.modelvolleyball.com/

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.