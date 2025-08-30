Move over, Marvel! “The Toxic Avenger” spills into movie theaters Friday … and driving right into the ooze of the story is Elijah Wood.

Deco sat down with the actor to talk about being a villian so icky, even Miami humidity makes him jealous.

Character in “The Toxic Avenger”: “Who the [expletive] are you?”

Peter Dinklage (as Winston Gooze/The Toxic Avenger): “Just some dude.”

Some dude that has a face only a mother can love.

Peter Dinklage (as Winston Gooze/The Toxic Avenger): “I’m a monster.”

David Yow (as Guthrie Stockins): “You’re not a monster. Show him your good heart.”

In the reboot of the 1984 cult classic “The Toxic Avenger,” a chemical accident turns a normie janitor into a superhero. Let’s just say his personality is what matters most.

Elijah Wood (as Fritz Garbonger): “Summon the nuts.”

And Elijah Wood joins the chaos as a creepy villain.

Elijah Wood: “It retains elements that the original is known for — absurd comedy, cartoonish violence, like ridiculous violence, and gore, and just a heightened sense of reality and wild, ridiculous characters.”

Elijah Wood (as Fritz Garbonger): “Find him, bring him here. There you are.”

He closes the gap to six degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon and plays an oddball brother to Kevin’s ruthless corporate character.

Elijah Wood: “Bob Garbinger owns this multimillion-dollar, kind of, pharmaceutical company that really is poisoning people and taking advantage of people.”

Kevin Bacon (as Bob Garbinger): “Do you realize what’s at stake here?”

Elijah Wood: “So, my character, Fritz, is essentially his henchman, tasked with doing his bidding, and also his punching bag. He’s also a manager of a band on the side. He really wants to sort of exert a sense of control, but really, he’s at his brother’s beck and call, and I think, ultimately there’s a thread with him that he just wants to be loved.”

Also looking to be loved is Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, aka the Toxic Avenger.

Jacob Tremblay (as Wade): “Looks great.”

Peter Dinklage (as Winston Gooze): “I’ll just scrape off the black part. That part’s pretty good.”

Ultimately, he just wants to be a good role model for his stepson, and that means his mutated body needs to pick up the mop and bucket, because it’s time to clean up the bad guys.

Elijah Wood: “His redemptive arc as the Toxic Avenger is to lay waste to the people that put him in that situation, but also, like, be a strong role model for his son. There’s a really strong father/son story throughout the core of it.”

Jacob Tremblay (as Wade): “That was just self-defense. You haven’t killed anyone else, have you?”

Peter Dinklage (as Winston Gooze/The Toxic Avenger): “See, when you say, ‘self-defense’…”

