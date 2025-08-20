It’s not nice to be an eenie meanie, unless that’s the name of the movie you’re starring in. That kinda changes everything.

L.A. was the site of the premiere of “Eenie Meanie” It’s an action thriller about a former getaway driver, who finds herself back at her old gig when she gets the chance to save her ex-boyfriend.

Andy Garcia and Samara Weaving hit the red carpet because they star in the movie and they loved making it.

Andy Garcia: “No, but as I remember the script, it was very alive, you know? It’s very alive. Obviously, it has an element of action, you know, with the cars stuff.”

Samara Weaving: “I think, if you’re a fan of action movies you’ll like it, if you’re a fan of romantic comedies you’ll like it, if you’re a fan of dramas you’ll like it. Like, just come and see it.”

“Eenie Meanie” starts streaming on Hulu this weekend. If they make a sequel, they said they’re gonna call it “Miney Moe.”

