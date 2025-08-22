When most people visit a tropical island, they’re looking for some peace and quiet. Too bad that’s not the case in the new Ron Howard film “Eden,” because there’s a lot of chaos on that island. Howard’s latest film is a little different than what you’d expect from the Oscar-winning director. Right, Ron?

Jude Law (as Dr. Friedrich Ritter): “We hunt, we fight, we kill.”

Why can’t everyone just chill in the new movie “Eden”? I mean, isn’t it supposed to be paradise?

Sydney Sweeney (as Margret): “This is Floreana?”

Paul Gleeson (as Stampa): “What were you expecting? Paradise?”

Uhh … maybe not.

When a bunch of strangers head to the Galapagos Islands after World War I, let’s just say it isn’t all fun and games.

Vanessa Kirby (as Dore Strauch): “I don’t like them. We came here for isolation, and now we’re being crowded.”

Jude Law (as Dr. Friedrich Ritter): “Life here is gruesome, frustrating. Failure is inevitable.”

Ron Howard directed the true story and admits this was a little out of his comfort zone.

Ron Howard: “I’ve tended to be drawn to more, um, celebratory kinds of stories. This is a cautionary tale and, you know, it’s a true crime thriller. It’s darker, it’s edgier.”

The twisted thriller stars Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law and Ana de Armas. According to Ron, they were a perfect pick.

Ron Howard: “They’d done their research, they cared about these characters, they wanted to bring it to life. And because it’s one of those stranger-than-fiction kinds of stories, and some of these characters are pretty outrageous, it also required a kind of creative guts, you know, to tackle these characters.”

Vanessa Kirby (as Dore Strauch): “You’re a traitor. I will not let you destroy us.”

Ana de Armas (as Baroness Eloise Wehrborn de Wagner Bosquet): “Shut up.”

Danger, violence, betrayal. “Eden” has it all.

“Eden” is now showing in theaters.

