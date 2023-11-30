Forget rocking around the Christmas tree. Sometimes you just gotta take a stroll down Candy Cane Lane instead.

Eddie Murphy’s got a new Christmas movie dropping this week, and Hollywood rolled out its red carpet.

Eddie Murphy (as Chris Carver): “Everybody listen. This is important. I’m gonna show you guys something, and when I show you what I’m gonna show you, don’t freak out.”

Uhhh, it’s kinda hard not to freak out when Eddie Murphy’s got a new movie coming out.

But don’t just take my word for it.

Eddie Murphy: “I’m very excited. I’ve never done a Christmas movie before.”

The cast of “Candy Cane Lane” was feeling merry and bright as they hit the red carpet for the film’s world premiere in L.A.

Eddie plays a family man who unknowingly makes a deal with an evil elf to win a house decorating contest. Cue the hijinks!

Eddie Murphy: “This is a great, unique thing to do, and it came out good, I think.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, who stars as his wife, says working with the actor was an absolute joy.

Tracee Ellis Ross: “Like the rest of the world, I’ve been a fan of Eddie’s forever. He’s so funny and so talented, but the thing that I got to experience that was really special is he’s also just a wonderfully generous actor and a really sweet person.”

“Candy Cane Lane” may be a comedy, but it’s not your typical holiday film.

Nick Offerman and Jillian Bell say that’s what makes it fun.

Nick Offerman: “I can’t wait for people to see it ’cause it’s an incredible new twist on the Christmas movie.”

Jillian Bell: “I think it’s surprising how action-packed it is, and there’s a little bit of horror, but just enough for kids to be able to still watch it.”

As for Chris Redd and Mr. Murphy, they’re just happy to have a new movie to share with their families during the most wonderful time of the year.

Chris Redd: “I’m just glad I get to have a movie that my little cousins can watch, ’cause I’m not really PG in my comedy.”

Eddie Murphy: “The Christmas movies, you wanna be able to watch them over and over again, you know, every Christmas, so I think they can watch this like that.”

Eddie Murphy (as Chris Carver): “Point taken.”

“Candy Cane Lane” drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox