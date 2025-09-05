Summer’s coming to an end. but things are about to get really hot. “Dancing with the Stars,” on ABC Miami, is almost here. The new season’s packed with celebrities ready to show off their best moves.

They’re ready for their chance to dance! Season 34’s cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was introduced to the world on “Good Morning America.”

Olympic gold gymnast Jordan Chiles is prepared to bring her best moves.

Jordan Chiles: “I mean, I don’t know if my training for gymnastics is really gonna help too much with the training of dancing, but I definitely can say that work ethic, you know, the part that I feel confident, is definitely there.”

You know who else can’t wait to shake things up? Corey Feldman — he’s definitely set to pop.

Corey Feldman: “I think the part for me is, I love performing in front of a live audience, I love getting that instant feedback and that feeling, that excitement of being in a live room, so that part’s gonna be great.”

Danielle Fishel (lip syncing Kristen Bell in “Frozen”): “It’s Coronation Day. It’s Coronation Day!”

It’s pretty clear Danielle Fishel feels like a dancing queen.

Scott Hoying from the vocal group Pentatonix is preparing for his close-up.

Scott Hoying: “I’m used to being up there with five people, and if someone messes up, you don’t know who it is, but if one of us messes up, we’re gonna know who it is.”

The parade of potential champions keeps on coming. There’s Andy Richter.

Andy Richter (lip syncing Nicole Scherzinger): “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot, hot, hot, hot, hot.”

Big-time influencer — and Miami girl — Alix Earl will represent the 305.

Alix Earl (to Val Chmerkovskiy): “I mean, I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us. We are such a delight.”

Jen Affleck is partnered with Jan Ravnik, one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers.

Jen Affleck (lip syncing to viral clip): “No, put a pin in it.”

Jan Ravnik (lip syncing to viral clip): “You want to talk about things that are stressful.”

Jen Affleck (lip syncing to viral clip): “No, I don’t. I want to talk about Taylor Swift.”

Judge Derek Hough is keeping all the contestants in line, like a true coach.

Derek Hough (lip syncing Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans”): “You drop a pass, you run a mile. You miss a blocking assignment, you run a mile. You fumble the football, and I will break my foot off in your John Brown hind parts.”

It’s obvious that this season, only the best will do.

Derek Hough (lip syncing Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans”): “Perfection. Let’s go to work.”

Celebrity feet will be flying when the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 16. And you can watch all the ballroom action on ABC Miami, on Channel 18.

