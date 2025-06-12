And just like that, Eataly is adding a little amore to Aventura Mall … so we hope you’re hungry.

From Japan, to Brazil, to Turkey, this Italian restaurant has finally made it to SoFlo, and Deco’s taking a bite.

If you’ve ever dreamed of jetting off to Italy for a slice of pizza, a swirl of wine or a perfect plate of pasta, you don’t need a passport, just a parking spot.

Eataly, the globally loved Italian marketplace, is opening its doors right here in South Florida.

Tommaso Bruso: “Well, what’s happening today is truly a big deal for many reasons. For us, Florida is a state that we were missing in our geography, in our development, so, finally, we arrived.”

The 30,000-square-foot space is a feast for the senses. We’re talking two full-service restaurants, a coffee bar, gelato counter, panini station, a fresh pasta lab and a wine store.

Yes, it’s OK to get lost in the sauce.

Tommaso Bruso: “We have the food here, that’s predominant, we have the marketplace, the vibe between a grocery and fresh. We have a restaurant, we have two restaurants, where you can also experience the fresh-made pasta. We also have quick service, so an area where you have the gelato, you have the pizza parlor.”

So what makes this more than just a restaurant, or a market?

Tommaso Bruso: “Our mission, as a company, is to replicate what is Italy. We want to give a full Italian experience, so for us, the best, the best gratification, is for somebody to feel like they’re in Italy.”

And to kick things off, they’re hosting a 10-day celebration, packed with free tastings, live demos, wine pairings and cooking classes.

Harrison Soffer: “You can go get Italian food, but you can’t always go to an Eataly. They really transport you to Sicily, or wherever you wanna be in Italy.”

The vibes are deliciously high-end, but still approachable.

In Eataly, every detail tells a story of craft, culture and a lot of love.

Customer: “I looked it up, and they have locations all over the world, and the food here, I’ve tried here is amazing, the vibes are immaculate.”

And yes: It’s absolutely Italian grandma approved.

Tommaso Bruso: “We want to really represent a true Italian trip to Italy in 2025. So, for sure, grandmother approves, also the daughters and the granddaughter.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Eataly Aventura

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-760-8100

eataly.com



