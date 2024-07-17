Giving back is always a good idea but when that is paired with great food, that’s a win-win for everybody! Especially the fabulous girls at one Miami middle and high school.

Pace Center for Girls in Allapattah is helping to mold the minds of some of the strongest and most fabulous young ladies in South Florida. And Kush Hospitality and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits are teaming up to help it with its important mission. Best part: You’re invited to party!

We hope your taste buds are ready because Taste of Pace is coming.

Matthew Kuscher: “Taste of Pace is an amazing event that we put together for our girls at Pace Center for Girls in Miami, it’s in Allapatah. And basically we raise funds to help our school and get the girls off to a better start in life.”

The second annual Summer Soiree is serving up some exquisite meals to help out our future leaders.

Matthew Kuscher: “Basically you can expect the best chefs in Miami all in one room cooking together to make the experience amazing.”

Like chef Sebastian Vargas from Los Felix in Coconut Grove.

Sebastian Vargas: “It’s an honor, to be invited again to cook tasty food for people to support girls in need.”

So, chef, what tasty meal are you cooking up?

Sebastian Vargas: “For this dinner, I will be doing a crudo with a local days catch. I’m using right now for that dish some finger limes, some California avocados and then I’m making a cold sauce with guanabana or soursop, a corn oil and finishing it with a New Jersey white nectarine.”

We’re salivating just thinking about it. But if you are more of a dessert fan there’s plenty of that too.

Matthew Kuscher: “There’s actually going to be a lot of great stuff but the main event is going to be Devin Braddock doing her amazing candy bars. And those you are not gonna want to miss.”

These aren’t your average store bought chocolate bars.

Devin Braddock: “It’s a carmelia almond moose bar.”

Chef Braddock from Chug’s makes them with a layer of sponge cake, nuts, caramel, sea salt, dark chocolate and caramelized popcorn!

Devin Braddock: “Basically an adult’s dream candy bar.”

Joining this team of chefs was a no-brainer for her.

Devin Braddock: “The focus on mental health, education, setting up for success is something that I definitely stand by and it’s an organization I have a lot of respect for.”

Matthew Kusche: “It’s an amazing event that you going to have the best food you’re going to have but secondly and more importantly you are going to help some amazing Miami residents that could really use your help and it’s going to go a long way.”

The Taste of Pace dinner goes down this Thursday, July 18. Tickets start at $1,000 per person and go to support the school.

To find out more or purchase tickets, click here.

