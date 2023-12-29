Are you still looking for New Year’s Eve plans? We’ve got a few ideas.

From partying to eating to toasting, we rounded up the hottest vibes for ‘ya. Grab your Champagne and put on your dancing shoes — Deco has all the deets to say hello to 2024.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is the place to be.

The oceanfront hotel is turning its rooftop pool deck into a Winter Wonderland, using more than 40,000 twinkling lights.

Nicole Rhone: “It’s just going to be spectacular, like you’ve never seen before.”

And the vibes they will be serving are just as merry.

Corey Sax: “You’re going to sit by cozy fire pits, we have a DJ/sax combo, live entertainment.”

But if you think this experience will be like any other New Year’s Eve party, think again..

Corey Sax: “We are going to personalize every experience for you. Whatever you ask from us, we will provide.”

Of course, that includes food.

Nicole Rhone: “We have our sea station, which represents seafood, we have our land, which represents vegetables, animals, things like that.”

Next comes air … and if you’re thinking birds, no. It’s actually beautifully placed charcuterie on a swing set. How festive.

Corey Sax: “It’s going to be a great time, filled with fun and friends and family.”

When you’re done partying the night away, head over to the Oasis in Wynwood for the Soup & Champagne All White Affair.

Jones Pierre: “Soup & Champagne actually is a celebration of Haitian independence.”

The New Year’s Day celebration will showcase Haiti’s food, music, art and culture with live performances.

Jones Pierre: “The biggest artist that we have on the bill is Joé Dwèt Filé, who is an international Haitian-French artist who actually just sold out a stadium in Paris of 30,000 people.”

The best part: this party is for everybody.

Jones Pierre: “It’s central, it’s in Wynwood, so we have people that are coming from Kendall, up north, and if you don’t know about Haitians and you want to learn, this is definitely that space to come and enjoy us.”

If being Zenful is your goal for the new year, Living Sculpture Sanctuary in Davie has your mind in mind.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez, owner, Living Sculpture Sanctuary: “Oftentimes we go around and do things, and there’s no meaning behind it. And at New Year’s Eve, it’s so important that you set your intentions from the get-go.”

Ringing in 2024 at their Gala of Lights event is about shining brighter together.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “You will get to write down first what you want to get rid of, and we’re going to be burning that away.”

This desert rose plant is a gift that gives on giving.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “You’re going to be taking that tree with you, so you can see it taking root, getting stronger and blossoming throughout the year. After that ceremony, you’re going to experience the Seven Chakras dining experience.”

The carefully selected seven-course meal is meant to touch the major points of your body — from crown to root.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “Come to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience, where we’re not only going to get rid of the past, we’re going to set intentions while dancing the night away.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Winter Wonderland: A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

505 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

eventbrite.com/e/winter-wonderland-a-new-years-eve-celebration-tickets

Soup & Champagne All White Affair

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

soupandchampagne.com

Gala of Lights

Living Sculpture Sanctuary

2800 S Flamingo Road

Davie, FL 33330

eventbrite.com/e/gala-of-lights-nye-dining-experience-show-and-celebration-all-inclusive

Deco viewers are eligible for a 40% discount to the Gala of Lights with the code Deco Blessings 24.

