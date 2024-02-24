Epic is the word for this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival. It’s a nonstop, four-day, eat-your-heart-out” event full of celebrity chefs.

Our resident muncher, Alex Miranda, is on the sand to tell us all about the yummy happenings.

It’s Day 2. It’s about time to unbuckle the belt. I’ve had a lot of food at this point here at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, but when I saw Hillbilly Hotdogs from West Virginia, I said, ‘Give me more!'”

My friend Sherry told me that their original is 15 inches long, but I can’t handle all that ,so here is the bite-size portion. It is just one of the things you can enjoy at SOBEWFF.

Are you full yet? I hope not!

Lee Brian Schrager, founder, SOBEWFF: “We’ve always been all about the community and focusing on the great talent here in South Florida. One of the greatest food destinations in the country, if not the world.”

Eat, drink and be merry at various events through Sunday.

On Friday, at 7:30 p.m, where Lincoln Road touches the sand, Guy Fieri hosts “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” live.

But don’t be fooled by the liquor bottle in his hand, as it is all for a great cause.

Lee Brian Schrager: “To raise funds and awareness and the opportunity for the students at the Chaplin School at [Florida International University], and still promoting the greatest restaurants in the South Florida area.”

Need some ideas this weekend?

Lee Brian Schrager: “Go to any of our signature events, including “Tacos & Tequila” that Aaron Sanchez is hosting.”

Gordon Ramsay (in “Hell’s Kitchen”): “My fellow judge and MasterChef, Aaron Sanchez.”

Of course, we know him from “Hell’s Kitchen.” Try to find a more iconic duo than tacos and tequilas. Aside from chips and salsa, of course.

That event is on Saturday at the North Venue from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. General admission is $200. (Mmm., margaritas.)

Then, closing all of this off on Sunday, a grand finale at The Hangar in Coconut Grove.

Lee Brian Schrager: “Heritage Fire is like the last stop of this tour of great barbecue chefs throughout the country.”

Eileen Andrade owns Finca and Amelia’s 1931.

Amelia’s won the title just last year. Here’s her recipe for success in 2024.

Eileen Andrade: “I think the secret to winning an event here is to go simple. Do what you know and make sure that it is something that has the right amount of seasoning, that looks beautiful, and that is easy to execute.”

Wait, a few more.

Eileen Andrade: “As long as you can do it with love, intention, and it looks beautiful and it tastes great…” [Gives thumbs up.]

Lee Brian Schrager: “If you love barbecue, you love good wine, you love great beer, it’s a great visual experience. You get to see some of the greatest barbecue chefs doing what they do best: grilling.”

Tickets are $175.

There are so many fun things to do, aside from eating and drinking, which is a lot of fun. A lot to learn.

Tickets still remain for events happening on Saturday and Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Feb. 22-25, 2024

sobewff.org/events

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.