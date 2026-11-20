A party is flocking to town and giving nightlife a new meaning. “The EarlyBirds Club” is landing in Fort Lauderdale to bring female energy to the dance floor, and they’re all about trading late night for bedtime before midnight because, as the saying goes, “the early bird gets the worm.”

Cyndi Lauper said it best: girls just wanna have fun and dance, but at a reasonable time.

Waleska Vega, earlybirds club ambassador: “We do early parties because we are busy; we have things to do in the morning. There’s no need to party at midnight and 1 o’clock when you can just party from 6 to 10 p.m., go to bed and wake up all refreshed.”

At “Earlybirds Club”, think nightclub energy minus burning the midnight oil and strictly for the ladies.

Waleska Vega: “Earlybirds Club was created for women and non-binary and gender expansive community so they can feel safe to dance. You can shake your booty, you can do whatever you want, nobody’s there judging you.”

The club has been boosting joy in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and this year, So-Flo.

Waleska Vega: “We started our first party in January; we had another one in June. And this is our third party next Saturday at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. We noticed that the 80s are a big deal here in Florida, so this third party is a themed party.”

DJ Rere will be spinning all the 80s bangers.

Waleska Vega: “She’s absolutely amazing, and she does it all in high heels. I have no idea how she does it. It’s all about the music, and so as soon as they come in, they just go right into the dancefloor and start dancing, whatever they want to do.”

From bubbles to drinks to different photo ops, the fun is nonstop for four hours.

Waleska Vega: “I also like to give out little things so there are little surprises throughout the event. An early birdie told me that we are going to be in Miami hopefully next year.”

Grab your booty partners and get ready to bust a move, whatever that looks like.

Waleska Vega: “Release anything that you’re carrying. Forget that you’re a caregiver, forget that you’re a mom, forget that you have all these responsibilities. It’s just something about music and the female energy that is so empowering.”

The EarlyBirds party goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Revolution Live. Tickets are $38.

FOR MORE INFO:

EarlyBirds Club — 80s Night.

Nov. 21 starting at 6 p.m.

Revolution Live

100 SW 3rd Ave, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33312

Tickets

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