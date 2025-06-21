What’s on your to-do list this weekend? Laundry, errands, prosecco … and maybe slip in a good movie? Here’s the buzz on a few flicks already at the box office.

Lance Reddick (as Charon): “Welcome to The Continental.”

Ian McShane (as Winston): “Eve Macarro of Ruska Roma.”

You go, girl! Ana de Armas is locked and loaded in “Ballerina.”

The “John Wick” franchise spin-off kicked off the summer movie season with a bang, by putting a female assassin front and center. It’s an action-packed thrill ride that manages to capture the same grit and feel of the keanu reeves movies.

Mark Hamill (as Albie Krantz): “But if you have heart, you have hope.”

Life is full of ups and downs, but you get to choose how you live it. That’s one of the messages in the sci-fi drama “The Life of Chuck.”

The film, starring Tom Hiddleston, is told in reverse chronological order, and it explores not just what it means to be alive, but to live. It’s emotional, and the profound storytelling sticks with you.

Dakota Johnson (as Lucy): “If the girl asks for a tall drink of water, with a salary over $500,000, you deliver.”

Love is hard. Dating in this day and age? It’s even harder.

In “Materialists,” Dakota Johnson plays a matchmaker who’s looking for love for everyone but herself, but with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in the mix, things get complicated.

“Materialists” triumphs in its exploration of love through a modern lens and its realistic portrayal of its characters and their imperfections. The ending isn’t perfect, but it is romantic.

Nico Parker (as Astrid): “You have something none of us have.”

Mason Thames (as Hiccup): “Come on, bud!”

Live-action remakes soar to new heights, thanks to “How to Train Your Dragon.” The film brings the world of Vikings and dragons, first seen in the 2010 animated film, to life on the big screen.

It’s a faithful adaptation that uses new technology without losing the charm that made the story of Hiccup and Toothless a beloved classic. Sprinkle in Gerard Butler reprising his role, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

Sydney Sweeney (as Claire Garretson): “What’d you do?”

Julianne Moore (as Kate Garretson): “I took care of it.”

Not every film can be a winner. “Echo Valley” explores the complicated relationship between a mother and her daughter, after she gets mixed up with drugs and the wrong crowd.

The film has a star-studded cast featuring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, but it ultimately fails to connect, because there’s not enough backstory on the daughter’s addiction … which makes the movie more of a whisper than a roar.

