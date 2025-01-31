Thank heaven for E11EVEN. The iconic Miami nightclub is celebrating 11 years of epic nights and unforgettable memories. The celebrity hotspot kicked off its anniversary in style with an exclusive event featuring some major stars. We have the highlights from the celebration that has Miami buzzing.’

E11EVEN, E11EVEN, make a wish!

E11EVEN Miami, one of the Magic City’s hottest night clubs, is celebrating 11 years in the biz.

Gino LoPinto, Operating Partner, E11EVEN Miami: “We call ourselves the first shovel in the ground in that downtown Miami area, and to still be standing 11 years later and growing, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Instead of getting flowers, the Ultraclub kicked off its anniversary Wednesday night with an exclusive event featuring mesmerizing performances.

Legendary music producer Scott Storch lit the place up when he jumped behind the keys and delivered his iconic hits.

Scott Storch: “Yo, yo, this is Scott Storch, and I’m here for the 11th anniversary of E11EVEN.”

But he wasn’t the only artist on the main stage.

Fat Joe (rapping): “Got a handful of stacks, better grab an umbrella. I make it rain!”

Fat Joe stopped by as well. He showed the hotspot some love on its milestone anniversary with a banging performance.

Fat Joe: “Yo, E11EVEN, my home! Happy 11th anniversary, We love you. Thirty, 40 more, I’m moving in across the street.”

Over the years, E11EVEN has become a home to some of the biggest names in music..

Cardi B (rapping): “When I step, it’s a stampede, foot on neck, can’t breathe.”

From Cardi B…

Lil Wayne (singing): “And if it ain’t broke, don’t break it.”

…and Lil Wayne, to some of Hollywood’s finest, like Jamie Foxx, it’s a place where legends don’t just visit — they perform.

Ja Rule (rapping): “Inseparable, you chose pain over pleasure. For that, you’ll forever be a part of me.”

In fact, last week, rapper Ja Rule sat down with Deco and told us what to expect from his monthly residency at the Miami staple.

Ja Rule: “It’s electric, man, a lot of fun, just energy, you know, big hit songs.”

With 11 years now in the rearview mirror, the club’s owners say there’s much more to come.

Gino LoPinto: “Tomorrow, we actually top off Tower One of our E11EVEN Hotel and Residences, and we’re looking to do more hotels around the world, more clubs and more pool clubs.”

The fun’s just beginning. Thursday night, DJs Vice and D-Lux will take over the booth with back-to-back sets, and Marshmallo will have the party rocking Friday night.

