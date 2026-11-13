The electrifying battle of E-1 Miami Series is on the way and the season’s race-ender is taking place right here on SoFlo waters. Team Tom Brady and Team Will Smith are head-to-head for the crown, and both are pumping up their squads in very different ways.

These racebird boats are flying through the 3-0-5 waterways.

Tom Brady, athlete: “Yeah! This is the perfect place to have it. This is the best place in America to do it.”

E-1, the global electric raceboat championship, has landed in Miami to finish the season with an all-star lineup. It all goes down this weekend on Biscayne Bay.

Tom Brady and Will Smith’s teams lead the top two spots and will battle it out for the “first ever” double-header of the race.

Will’s getting his Westbrook team, a.k.a. Storm Riders, in shape with a bootcamp mindset.

Will Smith: “I want us thinking about a new fitness regimen, new tactics, a whole new mindset. We’ve had our ups and downs as a team, but right now we are riding high. And I need y’all to keep going because this year we are going for gold.

Going down in the record books is going to be tough with Team Brady riding his tail. For Tom, his motivational approach is more mellow for his fellows.

Tom Brady: “So I’m a little anxious, but I’m also very excited. We put ourselves in a position to win the championship, and I think that’s the most important thing. Whether we win it or not, to me it’s always about our ability to go out there to compete every single race.”

C’mon, Tom, you can do better than that.

Tom Brady: “I just know how much our team cares about each other and how much we care about trying to be our best, so I’m proud of us no matter what. I’m proud of the outcome no matter what; we put our hearts and souls into this. The commitment’s been amazing, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”

Meanwhile, over at Will’s camp…

Will Smith: “I’m talking about record laps, high speeds, and the championship title. One strategy, one team, one goal. This year we aren’t just Westbrook Racing; we are the Storm Riders!”

The two-day event starts Friday. Tickets start at $1,050 for each day.

FOR MORE INFO:

UIM E1 World Championship Miami GP 2026

Nov. 13 and 14.

Ocean Club Location: Miami Seaplane Base, 1000 MacArthur Cswy, Miami, 33132

Website

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