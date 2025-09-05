Once upon a twin…

Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney aren’t related in real life, or on the big screen in “Twinless,” but when it comes to dishing with Deco about their new movie, they’ve got plenty of brotherly love.

From twinning is winning, to lonely and grieving, misery loves company.

Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney are joined at the hip in “Twinless.”

This dark dramedy follows two men who become friends after meeting in a support group for people who have lost their twin.

It’s a passion project that’s been a long time coming.

Dylan O’Brien: “I had so much time with these guys swimming in my head, you know, it took us so long to get the movie made. And I do really think that went a long way.”

James wears multiple production hats, having written, directed and co-starred in the film.

But on screen, Dylan’s the one playing two different characters.

Dylan O’Brien: “These characters were so beautifully written, and I drew so much inspiration from that alone. They both have elements that I resonate with and they both come from me for sure.”

“Twinless” has its quirky, funny moments, but it also packs a punch when it comes to heavy, relatable themes.

Just ask James and Aisling Franciosi.

James Sweeney: “Feeling like there are different versions of you, and trying to figure out which version of you do you like yourself, I think that’s something that I personally relate to.”

Aisling Franciosi: “It’s almost a grief in itself, you know, like the loss of community around you, and feeling completely isolated and, as you say, like you’re not enough.”

For Dylan and Lauren Graham, it was all about the “L” words.

Dylan O’Brien: “The loneliness piece and the longing for such a uniquely special person and relationship.”

Lauren Graham: “What would you do to be loved? And what parts of yourself do you try to hide in the service of that?”

Love is one thing, obsession is another.

So the next time you meet someone you think may be the love of your life, maybe don’t blow up their phone if they’re not texting you back.

Dylan O’Brien: “I would stop at two. I find it quite alarming if I’ve ever been on the receiving end of more than that. That’s just me, personally.”

James Sweeney: “But that’s OK. If you don’t stop at two, we hear you.”

“Twinless” opens in theaters Friday.

